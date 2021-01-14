NIA charges three for 2017 killing of Hindu group leader in ‘KLF conspiracy’

NIA termed it an act of terrorism and alleged that the killing was a conspiracy by Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF).

The National Investigation Agency Wednesday filed a charge sheet before a Delhi court against three persons who allegedly supplied weapons for the killing of Hindu Takht leader Amit Sharma in Ludhiana in 2017. NIA termed it an act of terrorism and alleged that the killing was a conspiracy by Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF).

The three men, Ashish Kumar, Javed and Arshad Ali, are all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

The charge sheet was filed under IPC Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and under various Sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act—including Section 16 (punishment for terrorist act), Section 18 (conspiracy for terrorist act) and Section 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist organisation).

The killing was one among eight such cases of serial killings or attempted killings that took place in Punjab in 2016-2017 in order to create terror and communal disturbance, the agency said.