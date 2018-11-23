NIA charges against Asiya Andrabi based on her social media posts, interviews

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which on November 14 filed a chargesheet against Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chief Asiya Andrabi, has based its charges of terror acts almost entirely on her social media posts and media interviews. Citing her tweets, Facebook posts and YouTube videos, NIA has said in the chargesheet that Andrabi is spreading propaganda through these platforms to “wage war against India” with the “objective of Kashmir’s secession from India and merger with Pakistan”.

A senior NIA official said the agency has analysed 55 videos of DeM and in 13 of them Andrabi was delivering a speech against India. These 13 videos, along with their content, have been made part of the chargesheet. Referring to six videos, NIA has said in the chargesheet that it has established that they were shot at Andrabi’s Iqbal Colony home in Naushera, Srinagar.

The official claimed the agency has said in the chargesheet that these videos have Pakistan flags in the background and Andrabi, in her speeches, “vociferously maintains that they want freedom from India and accession of Kashmir with Pakistan”. “Through her terrorist front DeM, Andrabi is also promoting ill-will and enmity between different communities in India with clear intention of undermining the territorial integrity of India,” the agency has said.

The chargesheet has also mentioned eight mobile numbers belonging to Andrabi and her associates Sofi Fahmeeda and Nahida Nasreen — both have been chargesheeted. “During analysis of mobile numbers, it has been noticed that accused had made and received calls to their associates who are residing in J&K as well as in Pakistan,” an official said, quoting the chargesheet.

YouTube

Among the key video evidence taken from YouTube, the agency has cited Andrabi’s 2015 interview aired on TV channel Headlines Today (now India Today), a 2018 interview to Pakistan channel Neo TV and a 2016 interview to GeoNews, Pakistan apart from those published by various Kashmir-centric news websites such as GK News, NNIS News and independent videos. There are also videos of her speeches delivered in Pakistan.

In all these videos, NIA has said in the chargesheet, Andrabi is making statements such as “We want freedom from Brahmin Hindustan”; “RSS will be responsible for India’s territorial implosion”, “All Muslims in the subcontinent are Pakistanis”, among others. According to NIA, “These are statements that create and promote enmity, hatred and ill-will between communities.”

With reference to Andrabi’s statement on Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz, NIA has said, “This statement clearly mentions connection of DeM with Hafiz Saeed.”

The chargesheet has also cited a video of Andrabi that was shot in 2015 following a court order banning cow slaughter. In the video, Andrabi slaughters a calf and declares that she is doing this in defiance of the court orders. “It may be seen that this video would terrorise any common man with ordinary prudence,” the NIA has said.

Facebook and Twitter

The agency has cited various Facebook posts of Andrabi where she is either seen attending a militant’s funeral or giving call for “freedom from India’s slavery”. It has listed posts carrying videos and messages calling for Kashmir’s secession from India, hoisting of Pakistan flags across Kashmir, and calling for a boycott of elections, among others.

The chargesheet also mentions Andrabi’s tweets in support of Saeed. One of them is quoted as, “Our Muhammad bin Qasam arrested by so called muslim rulers of Pak, but Modi remember, every Pakistani is Hafiz u will be forced to leave Kashmir,” says one post.

The chargesheet has also cited a detailed interview of Andrabi carried in Greater Kashmir newspaper and on Pakistan news portal oracleopinion.com. It has also cited various cases (as many as 39 under Public Safety Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) by Jammu and Kashmir police since the 1990s as evidence.

Against the other two accused, the major part of evidence comprises media interviews, Facebook posts and retweets of Andrabi Tweets.