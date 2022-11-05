scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

NIA files charge sheet against Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel, 3 others in Mumbai

The charge sheet was filed in a case related to a global terrorist network and a transnational organised criminal syndicate, namely D-Company, which is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities in India.

Mumbai land disputes, Mumbai terror, Mumbai terror gang, D Company, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsDawood Ibrahim (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim, his close aide Chhota Shakeel and three arrested persons in a special court in Mumbai, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed in a case related to a global terrorist network and a transnational organised criminal syndicate, namely D-Company, which is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities in India, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The case was registered on February 3 at Police Station NIA Mumbai under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act read with different sections of the Indian Penal Code, the spokesperson said.

The other three people charge-sheeted are Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammad Salim Qureshi — all residents of Mumbai.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
Also Read |Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes

“Investigations have established that the accused persons who are members of the D-Company, a terrorist gang and an organised crime syndicate, had conspired to further the criminal activities of the gang by carrying out various types of unlawful activities,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA said in furtherance of the conspiracy, they raised, collected and extorted huge amounts of money, by threatening people, for the D-Company for the benefit of an individual terrorist in the instant case, and with the intention to threaten the security of India and create terror in the minds of the general public.

“It has also been established that the arrested accused persons received huge amounts of money through hawala channels, from the absconding/wanted accused based abroad, meant for triggering sensational terrorist/criminal acts in Mumbai and other parts of India to create terror in the minds of people. The accused persons were holding/in possession of the said ‘proceeds of terrorism’,” the spokesperson said.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 09:54:37 pm
Next Story

Pakistan media watchdog bans TV channels from airing ex-PM Imran Khan’s speeches

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement