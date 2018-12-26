NIA busts IS-inspired module, 10 arrested from Delhi and UP: Top five developments

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday busted a suspected ISIS-inspired terror module after conducting searches in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi. At least 10 people were arrested as part of the operation, who were allegedly planning to attack crowded places and political personalities, officials told PTI. Searches were conducted across 17 locations in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with its probe into the new module called ‘Harkat ul Harb e Islam’.

Here are the top developments till now:

1. NIA Inspector General Alok Mittal said the terror module was in touch with foreign handlers. Their identities are yet to be ascertained.

2. Searches were conducted in Delhi’s Seelampur locality, UP’s Lucknow, Amroha and Hapur districts where a huge quantity of explosives, a country-made rocket launcher, 100 mobiles and 135 SIM cards were recovered.

3. At least 16 suspects were detained and 10 of them were arrested from the searches carried out at 17 locations in Delhi and UP, said Mittal.

4. NIA IG Mittal also said that “the level of preparation showed they were planning to attacks in near fidayen attacks.”

5. Inspector General ATS Asim Arun told the media in Lucknow that nearly 5 people were apprehended from the western Uttar Pradesh district of Amroha following a joint operation with the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad.

6. The terror group was under NIA surveillance for some time following inputs of their suspicious activities.