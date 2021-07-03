NIA arrests two more in Darbhanga station blast case

The agency produced them at the NIA special court in Patna after obtaining transit remand from a UP court.

The NIA on Friday arrested two more accused in the Darbhanga Railway station blast case, alleging that one of them was in touch with notorious Pakistani fake currency smuggler Iqbal Kana.

The arrested have been identified as Mohd Salim Ahmed alias Haji Salim and Kafil. Both are residents of Kairana in Uttar Pradesh.

The agency produced them at the NIA special court in Patna after obtaining transit remand from a UP court.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused are key conspirators… accused met at the residence of Haji Salim in the month of February 2021 and finalized the plan of planting an IED in a moving train so casualties and extensive damage to property can be caused,” an NIA statement said.

“Haji Salim is a close associate of Pakistan-based LeT operative Iqbal Kana and was acting as a key intermediary between Iqbal Kana and arrested accused. He was also involved in channeling funds sent by Iqbal Kana that were used in executing the terror act,” the statement added.

On Wednesday, the NIA had arrested two suspected LeT operatives in connection with the case — brothers Imran Malik and Nasir Khan of Hyderabad.

The NIA has called it a “transnational conspiracy” by the LeT.