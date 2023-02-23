In action against alleged terrorist-gangster nexus, NIA arrests six men

Two days after conducting raids at 76 locations in seven states and Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six men, including a close associate of Canada-based ‘designated terrorist’, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla, as part of its crackdown on the alleged nexus between gangsters, drug smugglers, and terrorist groups based in foreign countries, including Pakistan and Canada.

“We have arrested six men, identified as Lucky Khokhar alias Denis, who is a close associate of Arshdeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh, Harpreet, Dalip Bishnoi, Surendra Chaudhary and Hari Om. Hari Om and Lakhvir were allegedly motivating and recruiting youth for terror activities by using social media. They were also using social media to publicise their crimes in a bid to create fear among the general public. Nine weapons were recovered from the possession of Lakhvir. He is a notorious criminal and an associate of Chhotu Ram Bhaat, who was earlier arrested in the case,” an NIA spokesperson said.

According to the NIA, three cases have been registered by it since August 2022 and several people, including some kabaddi players, have been identified and booked for their alleged involvement in terror and other criminal activities, including targeted hits and extortions from leading businessmen and professionals.

“Investigation has revealed that arrested Lucky Khokhar was working for Arshdeep Singh, who has been involved in smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs etc. across international and inter-state borders in India for several Khalistani terror outfits, including the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation,” the spokesperson said.

Khokhar, a resident of Bhatinda, Punjab, was nabbed from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, on Tuesday, and investigation has revealed that he was in “direct contact with Arshdeep”.

“He had carried out recruitment for him and received funds from him for carrying out terror-related activities. He had also provided arms and ammunition to Arshdeep’s associates in Punjab on his directions, which were also used for carrying out the recent killing in Jagraon, Punjab on directions of Arshdeep,” the spokesperson said.

In January, a 45-year-old man identified as Paramjit Singh was shot dead by two assailants who barged into his house at Bardeke village, Jagraon. After the incident, the Ludhiana Rural police had named nine accused, including Arshdeep, in the case. Wanted gangster Arshdeep of Moga, in a purported Facebook post, had claimed responsibility for the murder and said that he took revenge for his “younger brother” Dilpreet Dhaliwal’s death who had “died by suicide after Paramjit had harassed him”.

“Arrested Surendra Chaudhary and Dalip Bishnoi, are known associates of jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and Canada-based Goldy Brar. They were arrested for raising funds, recruiting youth and carrying out terrorist acts on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” the spokesperson said.

“Tuesday’s raids, the fifth in the series of such crackdowns, were conducted in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. These raids, focused on arms suppliers and hawala operators working with these gangs, led to the recovery of nine illegal weapons and Rs 2.5 crore. Incriminating material, including documents, hard drives and mobile phones, were also seized,” the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, investigations have revealed many criminals, who were leading gangsters in India, had fled to countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Australia and were planning their crimes from there in association with criminals lodged in jails in different states.

“These groups were carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for their nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortions. Further investigations are on to dismantle such terror networks and their funding and support infrastructure,” the spokesperson added.