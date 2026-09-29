NIA arrests second accused in Manipur IED attack case

The NIA has arrested a 48-year-old man from Churachandpur in connection with the IED attack on a house in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in April, in which two minor children were killed and another person was injured.

“The accused, identified as Thangmang Haokip, was arrested on September 25. He is the second accused to be arrested in the case after S Palal Thadou Kuki, who was arrested on August 12 and is presently in judicial custody,” a NIA spokesperson said.

“Haokip’s involvement surfaced during the investigation. After his arrest, he was produced before the court in Imphal, which remanded him to 12 days’ police custody. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the conspiracy and to ascertain the larger network behind the attack,” the spokesperson added.