NIA arrests Salim Fruit in case linked to Dawood

Updated: August 4, 2022 11:09:10 pm
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit in connection with a case related to activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. This is the third arrest in the suo moto FIR registered by the NIA on February 3.
The NIA had registered the case pertaining to terrorist or criminal activities like smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency, unauthorized possession, acquisition of key assets for raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with an international terrorist organisation such as LeT, JeM and Al Qaeda by Dawood Ibrahim and his associates on February 3 this year.
Earlier, on May 12, two persons were arrested by the NIA in connection with the case.
Qureshi is alleged to be a close associate of Dawood’s gang D Company and allegedly played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in the name of Chhota Shakeel through property dealings and dispute settlements. The NIA said the money was then used for raising terror funds in furtherance of activities of D company.
Qureshi is the brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel, who is a henchman of Dawood Ibrahim. Known as Salim Fruit as his family business is of selling fruits in South Mumbai, he is also considered a close associate of Dawood Ibrahim. Fruit was deported to India by the UAE government in 2006 and was in prison till 2010
