NIA arrests Pulwama man in Jalandhar police station attack case

THE NIA on Wednesday arrested a man from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir for his alleged role in an attack on a police station in Jalandhar in September last year.

Amir Nazir, a resident of Dadsara at Awantipora in Pulwama was arrested for allegedly supplying four grenades to the alleged attackers, all residents of Kashmir and owing allegiance to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), led by former Hizbul Mujahideen operative Zakir Musa.

The attack that left one policeman injured was the first in many years when militants from Kashmir targeted security personnel outside the state.

In November last year, Punjab Police arrested two Kashmiri students then studying in Jalandhar in connection with the case. They were identified as Fazil Bashir Pinchoo and Shahid Qayoom, both from Pulwama. Two of their alleged associates, Rauf Ahmed Mir and Umar Ramzan were killed by security forces in an encounter in south Kashmir on December 22 last year. The case was later transferred to NIA.

“Amir Nazir is a key accused as he procured and facilitated delivery of four grenades used in the attack on directions of AGuH Chief Zakir Musa… He has been taken on transit remand to be produced before the special NIA court, Mohali, for obtaining his police custody for interrogation,” NIA IG Alok Mittal said.

NIA sources said the attack was launched because Musa wanted to take activities of his outfit beyond Kashmir. “Through Nazir, he (Musa) had sent Mir and Ramzan to help Pinchoo and Qayoom who were pursuing

B Tech degrees at St Soldier Group of Colleges in Jalandhar. They first wanted to target CRPF, but later chose Maksudan police station, “ an officer said.