NIA arrests PFI worker in Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday arrested one Mohammed Sadik in Kerala during a probe into an alleged conspiracy hatched by the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI).

“On January 17, the NIA had conducted searches at a location in Kerala’s Kollam district, and one accused was arrested in connection with the activities of the PFI… for conspiring to indulge in unlawful activities, by creating enmity between members of different religions and groups prejudicial to maintenance of peace and communal harmony, and encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organizations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)/Daesh and Al-Qaida… conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India by committing terrorist acts as a part of violent jihad,” an NIA spokesperson said.

“Investigations have revealed that the PFI had assigned the job of a ‘reporter’ to Sadik. A ‘reporter’ in the PFI system collects details about leaders of other communities for possible targeting by ‘Hit Squads’ of the PFI.

During the searches, digital devices and several incriminating documents have been seized from the house of the accused. Further investigations in the case are in progress,” the spokesperson added.