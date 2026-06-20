NIA, Manipur Police arrest 10 in six conflict cases, including Biren Singh convoy attack

According to an NIA statement, the arrests were made during multi-location search operations in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel and Pherzawl districts in coordination with Manipur Police and the CRPF. (Representational Image)

The NIA and Manipur Police have arrested 10 people in connection with six conflict-related cases in the state, including the killing and burning of a Hmar woman in Jiribam in November 2024, an attack on former Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s carcade en route from Imphal to Jiribam in June 2024, and a bank robbery in Ukhrul in November 2023.

According to an NIA statement, the arrests were made during multi-location search operations in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel and Pherzawl districts in coordination with Manipur Police and the CRPF.

The cases include the robbery of Rs 18.85 crore from a Punjab National Bank branch in Ukhrul in November 2023, which was later taken over by the NIA. The agency alleged that armed cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN/Isak-Muivah) carried out the robbery and later fled to Myanmar with the money. The cases also include the brutal killing of a 33-year-old Hmar woman in a Jiribam village in November 2024, which triggered a cycle of violence in the district, and the attack on the Chief Minister’s carcade travelling from Imphal to Jiribam in June 2024, in which two members of the convoy sustained bullet injuries.