NIA, Manipur Police arrest 10 in six conflict cases, including Biren Singh convoy attack

NIA arrests in Manipur have intensified investigations into six major conflict-related cases involving killings, insurgency-linked crimes, attacks and a high-value bank robbery.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah
2 min readJun 20, 2026 05:10 PM IST
Manipur Police have arrested 10 peopleAccording to an NIA statement, the arrests were made during multi-location search operations in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel and Pherzawl districts in coordination with Manipur Police and the CRPF. (Representational Image)
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The NIA and Manipur Police have arrested 10 people in connection with six conflict-related cases in the state, including the killing and burning of a Hmar woman in Jiribam in November 2024, an attack on former Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s carcade en route from Imphal to Jiribam in June 2024, and a bank robbery in Ukhrul in November 2023.

According to an NIA statement, the arrests were made during multi-location search operations in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel and Pherzawl districts in coordination with Manipur Police and the CRPF.

The cases include the robbery of Rs 18.85 crore from a Punjab National Bank branch in Ukhrul in November 2023, which was later taken over by the NIA. The agency alleged that armed cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN/Isak-Muivah) carried out the robbery and later fled to Myanmar with the money. The cases also include the brutal killing of a 33-year-old Hmar woman in a Jiribam village in November 2024, which triggered a cycle of violence in the district, and the attack on the Chief Minister’s carcade travelling from Imphal to Jiribam in June 2024, in which two members of the convoy sustained bullet injuries.

Also Read | Key commander of banned Manipur insurgent group arrested in Delhi in joint security operation

The cases further include a mob storming an IRB camp in Imphal East and looting weapons in February 2024, and the firing on CRPF personnel in Bishnupur in April 2024 that left two personnel dead.

“The operations, conducted on the basis of extensive intelligence, technical and field investigations by the NIA along with the state police and the central security agency, were focused on identifying and prosecuting individuals, across communities, involved in criminal and terrorist activities in the state. NIA expects the arrests to reveal significant information about the planning, execution, and support networks involved in the cases of violence. The agency is also examining possible linkages between the various incidents, as well as the individuals and groups involved in the insurgency,” said the NIA statement.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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