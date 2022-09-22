NIA arrests man from West Bengal over involvement in Assam’s Cachar Maoist case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district a 37-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the CPI (Maoist) case in Assam’s Cachar district.

A statement issued by the NIA on Monday identified the arrested as Samrat Chakraborty, who is also known by names such as Amir, Argha, Nirmal, Nirman and Nilkamal Sikdar. He was arrested from Mahispata near Narayana School on Kalyani Expressway, said the statement.

“The case relates to the arrest of veteran Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Jyotish, alias Kabir, alias Kanak, alias Kanchan da of West Bengal, a central committee member and an ideologue and strategist of CPI(Maoist) organisation. The accused Kanchan Da had been assigned the task to establish the CPI Maoist organisation in Assam and to further spread the roots of the organization in Assam in general and North-East in particular,” the statement read.

On September 2, the NIA filed a chargesheet against six arrested accused persons in the special NIA court at Guwahati in Assam, the statement added.

It also said that further investigations in the case revealed that the accused Chakraborty was an active member of CPI (Maoist) based in West Bengal.

Chakraborty was a linkman in clandestine communication between the top hierarchy of the CPI (Maoist) and the arrested Kanchan Da, who was operating from his hideout in Assam, the NIA statement said.

Chakraborty had visited Cachar several times to assist Bhattacharjee in furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist) in Assam and northeastern states on the specific instructions of the eastern regional bureau of the party, the statement said. Further investigations in the case are in progress, it added.