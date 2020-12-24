NIA arrests ‘Khalistan operative’ upon deportation from Cyprus

NIA officials said their investigation revealed that Nijjar, who is from village Pandori Sukha Singh in Amritsar district, left India in October 2017 for Cyprus.

Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, an alleged Khalistani terror operative who was reportedly hiding in Cyprus, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the Delhi airport on Tuesday, in connection with a case in which another “Khalistani separatist”, who was a resident of Pune, had been arrested in December 2018 by the Maharashtra Police.

Nijjar, along with his alleged accomplices, has been accused of trying to “revive Sikh militancy” by “motivating Sikh youths on social media platforms”.

The NIA press release on Nijjar’s arrest stated, “Investigation has revealed that the absconding accused Gurjeet Singh Nijjar was the main conspirator of this case. Accused Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, Harpal Singh and Moin Khan were active on social media platforms and hatched a criminal conspiracy to revive Sikh militancy for the ultimate aim of formation of a separate state of Khalistan. As part of the conspiracy of separate Khalistan state, accused Gurjeet Singh Nijjar, accused Harpal Singh and accused Moin Khan used to post videos and images containing praises of militant Jagtar Singh Hawara, a convicted accused in the assassination of Beant Singh, former chief minister of Punjab, images and videos of Operation Blue Star of 1984 and pro-Khalistani posts related to proscribed organisation Babbar Khalsa International, with the sole intention to motivate like-minded Sikh youths and others to join the Khalistan movement.”

NIA officials said their investigation revealed that Nijjar, who is from village Pandori Sukha Singh in Amritsar district, left India in October 2017 for Cyprus. After learning that he had left India, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. On Tuesday, Nijjar was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, and he was arrested by the NIA. He is going to be taken to Mumbai on a transit remand for further investigation.

