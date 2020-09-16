NIA arrests key accused in Vizag espionage case from Gujarat

The accused, a 37-year-old cloth merchant named Imran Giteli, is alleged to have links with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI. (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday night arrested a key accused in the Visakhapatanam espionage case from Godhra town in Panchmahals district.

An NIA statement said, “Investigation has revealed that Giteli was associated with Pakistani agents under the guise of cross-border cloth trade. As per directions of Pakistan-based spies, he deposited money into the bank accounts of Indian Navy personnel at regular intervals in lieu of sensitive and classified data provided by them.”

The release further stated that the case, registered under sections of the IPC, the UAPA and the Official Secrets Act, relates to an international espionage racket in which Pakistan-based spies recruited agents in India for collecting classified information on the location or movements of Indian naval ships and submarine.

