The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key accused – linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror outfit – in the April 26 Punjab railway line blast case after his deportation from the US.

“Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal was detained by the US authorities and deported in coordination with them. Thikriwal was arrested at the IGI airport in the case related to the blast on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) between Shambhu and Rajpura stations…,” a NIA spokesperson said.

The blast was carried out to further the terror activities of the KZF, disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in Punjab, the probe agency said. With this, the NIA has so far arrested eight accused in the case.