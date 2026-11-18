The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key accused – linked to the banned Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror outfit – in the April 26 Punjab railway line blast case after his deportation from the US.
“Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal was detained by the US authorities and deported in coordination with them. Thikriwal was arrested at the IGI airport in the case related to the blast on the railway line of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) between Shambhu and Rajpura stations…,” a NIA spokesperson said.
The blast was carried out to further the terror activities of the KZF, disrupt communal harmony and destabilise law and order in Punjab, the probe agency said. With this, the NIA has so far arrested eight accused in the case.
During the investigation, it surfaced that after the blast, Thikriwal posted a video on his Facebook account glorifying the incident. “In the video, he also extended support to the accused behind the criminal conspiracy, including the deceased Jagroop Singh, who died while carrying out the blast. He described KZF as Qaumi Organisation and called Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, a Designated Individual Terrorist (DIT), ‘the general of the Qaum’,” the spokesperson said.
The NIA had opened a Look Out Circular against the accused during the investigation. Multiple criminal cases are also registered against him in different districts of Punjab.