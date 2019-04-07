NIA arrests ‘JeM operative’ in CRPF camp attack case

The NIA on Saturday arrested a suspected operative of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in connection with the 2017 terror attack on a CRPF camp in South Kashmir, officials said.

Syed Hilal Andrabi (35) of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district was produced in court, which sent him to five days’ police custody, they said.

He was arrested from Jammu in connection with the attack on a CRPF camp in Lethpora on December 30, 2017, in which five personnel were killed. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed during the 36-hour-long gunfight.

An active over-ground worker of the JeM, Andrabi is a key conspirator who provided logistic support in the form of sheltering the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF group centre before the attack, the NIA said.

With his arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to four, it said.

Andrabi’s arrest came days after Nisar Ahmed Tantray, whose brother Noor Trali is believed to have helped revive the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir, was arrested by the NIA after being deported from the UAE in the same case.

Last month, the NIA arrested Fayaz Ahmed Magray from Pulwama for allegedly being the “key conspirator” of the 2017 attack and accused him of providing logistical support such as shelter to the militants and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF Group Centre in Lethpora before the attack.

Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in a brief shootout between security forces and militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian town.

A J&K Police spokesperson said, “In a brief shootout at Imam Sahib area of district Shopian, two terrorists were killed today.”

The bodies of two militants were retrieved and their identities and affiliations are being ascertained, the statement said. Arms and ammunition have been recovered. ENS