‘Shot in the arm’: NIA arrests Hizbul terror funding accused Iqbal Singh Shera after Portugal extradition

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In a major breakthrough against Pakistan-backed narco-terror networks, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday arrested fugitive Iqbal Singh alias Shera, a key conspirator in a Hizbul Mujahideen terror financing case, at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, hours after securing his extradition from Portugal.
Shera, a native of Amritsar, masterminded a Punjab-based network smuggling heroin from Pakistan, channelling drug proceeds via hawala to HM operatives in Kashmir and the neighbouring country for terror activities.
“Shera had fled to Portugal in 2020 following a non-bailable warrant issued against him. An Interpol Red Notice had been active since June 2021,” a NIA spokesperson said.
“He had coordinated and overseen the trafficking and distribution of the smuggled drugs, and channelised the proceeds through hawala networks to Pakistan and Kashmir-based operatives of HM to facilitate terror activities,” the spokesperson said.
To sustain the alleged narco-terror network, Shera reportedly formed a gang and operated a Punjab-based network of associates engaged in the trafficking of large quantities of heroin, the collection of sale proceeds, and the movement of funds across borders.
“NIA investigations revealed Shera’s gang trafficked large quantities of narcotics across the border, with recoveries including Rs 29 lakh from HM overground worker Hilal Ahmed Shergojri, the aide to slain commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, and another Rs 32 lakh from associates. The case originated with the Punjab Police before NIA took over,” the spokesperson said.
“Shera’s extradition is a shot in the arm for our fight against cross-border narco-terror modules,” an NIA official said, crediting sustained diplomatic and legal efforts.
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