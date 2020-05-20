NIA arrests Hizbul militant wanted in killing of RSS man

The NIA has arrested one of the most wanted militants from Kishtwar (Representational) The NIA has arrested one of the most wanted militants from Kishtwar (Representational)

In yet another setback to Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chenab Valley region, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday arrested one of the most wanted militants from Kishtwar who was allegedly involved in the killing of RSS functionary Chander Kant Sharma and his PSO among others.

Identified as Rustam Ali, sources said he was a close associate of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo who was killed in an encounter with security forces earlier this month.

Rustam’s name had also figured in the NIA chargesheet filed into the killing of RSS functinary Sharma and his PSO in Kishtwar district hospital in April 2019.

Significantly, Rustam’s arrest came two days after the killing of a Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Tahir Bhat, by police and security forces in Doda district.

While Tahir was said to have been assigned the task of recruiting local youth into militant ranks in Doda district, Rustam had allegedly been recruiting youth in adjoining Kishtwar district.

Tahir was also allegedly involved in the killing of RSS leader and his PSO. After his killing on Sunday, the police reportedly also seized an AK 47 rifle from him.

