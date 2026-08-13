NIA arrests first accused in Manipur IED attack case that killed two children

“The device struck the wall of a house, causing serious injuries to three members of a family. Two minor children later succumbed to their injuries, while another person sustained injuries. An unexploded improvised RPG was also recovered from near the site,” the spokesperson said.

The National Investigation Agency has arrested the first accused in connection with an improvised explosive device attack on a residential house in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, which killed two minor children and injured another person in April this year.

“The accused, identified as S. Palal Thadou, was arrested in connection with a case, registered by the NIA after it took over the investigation into the attack at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai in Moirang. The incident took place on April 7, 2026, when unknown militants allegedly launched an explosive device from a hillside towards the residential locality,” a NIA spokesperson said in a statement.

“The device struck the wall of a house, causing serious injuries to three members of a family. Two minor children later succumbed to their injuries, while another person sustained injuries. An unexploded improvised RPG was also recovered from near the site,” the spokesperson said.