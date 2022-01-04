NIA arrests ex-MLA’s kin for suspected IS links

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a family member of former Congress MLA from Karnataka B M Idinabba in connection with a case of Islamic State conspiracy to recruit from India.

“Today, NIA in co-operation with Karnataka Police arrested one ISIS operative Mundadiguttu Sadananda Marla Deepthi Marla alias Maryam w/o Anas Abdul Rahiman R/o Mangalore…,” the NIA said in a statement.

Anas Abdul Rahiman, Marlah’s husband, is the son of B M Basha whose father Idinabba was once a Congress MLA. Idinabba died in 2009.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested Anas’s brother Ammar in the case.

The arrests, the NIA said, have been made in connection with a case of IS recruitment and propaganda it had registered in March last year. It had later arrested one Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya along with two of his associates from Kerala – Dr Rahees Rasheed and Mus’Hab Anwar. In August, the agency arrested four more people, including Ammar. The same month it arrested two women from Kerala who it claimed were going to join the Islamic State in West Asia.

“During investigation, it has been revealed that after the decline of ISIS Caliphate in Syria/Iraq, Deepthi Marla and Mohd. Ameen had visited Kashmir in January and March, 2020 for Hijrah (religious migration) and for engaging in terrorist acts and supporting the activities of ISIS. Investigation has also revealed that Deepthi Marla was the kingpin of the instant ISIS conspiracy along with Mohd Ameen,” the NIA said in a statement.

Till date, the NIA has arrested 11 people on charges of “raising funds, radicalizing and motivating people to join ISIS”.

On August 4 last year, it conducted searches at five locations across J&K and Karnataka and arrested four people, including Ammar, for allegedly raising funds and recruiting for the Islamic State.

Ammar’s niece is believed to have been among the 13 people from Kasaragod in Kerala, who left the country to join the IS in 2016. In a chargee sheet filed in January 2017, the NIA hinted that Ajmala and her husband Shifas K P left India via Bengaluru on May 24, 2016, and joined IS in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. Sources said Ajmala is believed to have been killed sometime in 2018. A total of 21 people left Kerala around the time to join the IS.

The NIA had registered a suo motu case against seven known and other unknown people under various charges of IPC and UAPA on March 5 last year. It alleged that Mohammed Ameen and his associates have been allegedly running propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating IS ideology and recruiting members.