NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Elgar Parishad case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a Delhi University professor in connection with the Elgar Parishad case. Hany Babu MT, an associate professor with the Department of English in DU, was put under arrest after three days of questioning in Mumbai. Babu (54) was summoned by the NIA earlier this month but he arrived in Mumbai on Friday.

NIA said the accused was “propagating Naxal activities, Maoist ideology and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused (in the Elgaar Parishad case).” It added that Babu’s links with other accused in the case such as Rona Wilson was established and based on the evidence of his involvement in the conspiracy, he was arrested.

The case relates to an Elgar Parishad event of December 31, 2017, organised by the Kabir Kala Manch at Shaniwarwada in Pune, where alleged provocative speeches were made, promoting enmity between various caste groups and leading to violence resulting in loss of life and property and statewide agitation in Maharashtra, the official said.

During investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of the CPI (M), a banned organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, were in contact with the organisers of Elgar Parishad as well as the accused arrested in the case to spread the ideology of Maoism/Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities, sources from the NIA said.

The Pune police filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in the case on November 15, 2018 and February 21, 2019 respectively.

In September, 2019, Babu’s Ghaziabad home was searched by Pune Police and he was booked under charges of sedition. The police took away all his documents and electronic devices, sources said.

The NIA took over the investigation on January 24 this year and arrested Anand Teltumbde and Gautam Navlakha on April 14, the official said.

The NIA today also “strongly opposed” the plea filed by activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj seeking interim bail on health grounds.

Bharadwaj is an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case and has been lodged in Byculla women’s prison since September 2018. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for NIA, told a bench led by Justice RD Dhanuka that the agency had ample evidence Bharadwaj had “participated in anti-national activities”, and, thus, did not deserve to be let out on bail.

Bharadwaj approached HC seeking bail on health grounds after a special court in the city rejected the same on May 29. She had applied for bail after a Byculla women’s prison inmate tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year.

