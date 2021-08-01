NIA arrests ‘conspirator’ in 2018 killing of BJP leader

The BJP member, Anil Parihar, and his brother, Ajit Kumar Parihar, were shot by militants in Kishtwar town on the night of November 1, 2018 when they were on their way home after closing their shop.

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a “key conspirator” in the killing of a BJP member and his brother in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district in 2018.

Doda district resident Malik Noor Mohamma Fayyaz, 51, was a “co-conspirator for reviving terrorism in the Chenab Valley’’, NIA said in a statement. Chenab valley comprises Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

“He had also visited Assam and Nagaland along with slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Osama-bin-Javid for procurement of weapons for the said purpose,’’ it said, adding he was “instrumental in motivating and recruiting gullible Muslim youth to join the cadres of HM”.

NIA had earlier chargesheeted seven accused people in the case including three killed Hizbul Mujahideen militants — Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain. The other four people, who have been arrested, are Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt, Azad Hussain Bagwan and Rustam Ali, all Kishtwar residents.