NIA arrests alleged IS recruiter from Karnataka

Earlier, NIA conducted multiple searches in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11 and arrested three people identified as Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone in the case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches in Bhatkal in Karnataka and arrested an individual for allegedly translating Islamic State propaganda material in south Indian languages and propagating it at the instance of handlers in ‘Af-Pak’ region.

Identified as Jufri Jawhar Damudi, the accused is the brother of IS recruiter Adnan Hasan Damudi who was arrested by NIA in 2016 after being deported from Dubai. The case in which Jufri has been arrested pertains to an alleged IS propaganda channel Voice of Hind aimed at allegedly propagating IS ideology in India and recruiting from the subcontinent.

According to the NIA, Jufri was operating under the online identity of ‘Abu Hazir Al Badri’. This cyber id was also used to radicalise and recruit people, NIA has claimed. During searches conducted at Jufri’s residence, NIA claimed to have seized a large number of digital devices such as mobile phones, hard disks, SD cards etc.

