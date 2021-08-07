scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Must Read

NIA arrests alleged IS recruiter from Karnataka

Identified as Jufri Jawhar Damudi, the accused is the brother of IS recruiter Adnan Hasan Damudi who was arrested by NIA in 2016 after being deported from Dubai.

Written by Deeptiman Tiwary | New Dlehi |
August 7, 2021 5:59:09 am
Earlier, NIA conducted multiple searches in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11 and arrested three people identified as Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone in the case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches in Bhatkal in Karnataka and arrested an individual for allegedly translating Islamic State propaganda material in south Indian languages and propagating it at the instance of handlers in ‘Af-Pak’ region.

Identified as Jufri Jawhar Damudi, the accused is the brother of IS recruiter Adnan Hasan Damudi who was arrested by NIA in 2016 after being deported from Dubai. The case in which Jufri has been arrested pertains to an alleged IS propaganda channel Voice of Hind aimed at allegedly propagating IS ideology in India and recruiting from the subcontinent.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

According to the NIA, Jufri was operating under the online identity of ‘Abu Hazir Al Badri’. This cyber id was also used to radicalise and recruit people, NIA has claimed. During searches conducted at Jufri’s residence, NIA claimed to have seized a large number of digital devices such as mobile phones, hard disks, SD cards etc.

Earlier, NIA conducted multiple searches in Jammu and Kashmir on July 11 and arrested three people identified as Umar Nisar, Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and Rameez Ahmad Lone in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 07: Latest News

Advertisement