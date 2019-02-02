NIA arrests accused in 2006 Kozhikode twin blasts case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an accused in the 2006 Kozhikode twin blasts following his arrival from Saudi Arabia.

P P Yoosaf, 36, was arrested by the agency after a manhunt lasting over a decade as he fled to Saudi Arabia after the blasts. Yoosaf’s is the second arrest in the case in the last 10 days – last week, NIA had arrested his associate Mohammed Ashar after he landed in India from Saudi Arabia.

The Kozhikode blast was a rare case where the accused informed the city collectorate and the media about the location of the bombs after planting them and before they could explode.

NIA has already filed a chargesheet in the case against eight accused, including Yoosaf and Ashar, and two of the accused have also been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a special court.

According to NIA, Yoosaf’s is among the key accused in the twin blasts that left two people injured. He had not only helped assemble the IEDs, but had also planted one of the bombs at a bust stand.

“Investigation by NIA had revealed that accused P P Yoosuf was party to the criminal conspiracy…to carry out IED blasts in Kozhikode city, in protest over the denial of bail to accused involved in the Marad communal riots of 2003 at Kozhikode district…,” NIA Inspector General Alok Mittal said.