NIA arrests 3 from Dantewada in BJP MLA murder case

The NIA on Wednesday arrested three people from Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in connection with the murder case of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi. The Dantewada legislator was killed along with four personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force on April 9 last year in a Maoist ambush near Shyamgiri village in the district.

Those arrested have been identified as Laxman Jaiswal (45), Ramesh Kashyap (35) and Kumari Linge Tati (25). The NIA has accused them of providing logistical support, including IED-making material, to the attackers.

Police had earlier arrested two men in this case from Dantewada for conspiring with the Maoists, which resulted in the attack against Mandavi.

“Investigation has revealed that the arrested accused Laxman Jaiswal… who runs a grocery shop in Nakulnar, provided electric wires, explosive substances and other items for the IED blast carried out by CPI (Maoist) cadres. Accused Ramesh Kumar Kashyap alias Ramesh Hemla (ex-sarpanch of Kakadi Village) and Kumari Linge Tati were instrumental in providing logistic support to the Naxalites and were part of the conspiracy which led to the killing of Bhima Mandavi and four security personnel,” the NIA said in a statement.

The accused were produced before the NIA Special Court, Jagdalpur, on Wednesday and have been taken on police remand for seven days, NIA said.

The ambush had involved an IED blast followed by indiscriminate firing by Maoists, who also took away the arms and ammunition of the killed security personnel.

