NIA arrests 24-yr-old ISIS operative from Varanasi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at two locations in Varanasi and Delhi in connection with ISIS ‘Voice of Hind’ module case and arrested a 24-year-old “highly radicalised” man, who, the agency said, was engaged in recruitment of Indian youths on behalf of the ISIS for waging war against the Indian State.

“The arrested man, Basit Kalam Siddiqui of Varanasi, was indulging in content creation, publication and dissemination of ISIS propaganda through ‘Voice of Khorasan’ magazine. On the directions of his ISIS handlers in Afghanistan, he was trying to fabricate an explosive ‘black powder’ and gaining knowledge on use of other lethal chemical substances to be used for the fabrication of IEDs. He was also imparting training on making of explosives, through several Telegram groups he operated, for carrying out terrorist attacks against vital installations and the civilian population. He was also preparing to undertake ‘hijrat’ to Khorasan for joining ISIS terrorists in combat,” a spokesperson of the NIA said.

During searches, the NIA seized incriminating articles such as handwritten notes related to fabrication of IEDs and explosive substances, cell-phones, laptops, and pen-drives. “The case was registered suo motu by the NIA on July 29 last year, and the case relates to the conspiracy by ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation, to radicalise and recruit impressionable youths in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian State by carrying out acts of terror,” the spokesperson said.

“After the busting of the ‘Voice of Hind’ module by the NIA and arresting six accused, including one Amir of ISJK, under a revised strategy, the online propaganda was being pushed through a new online magazine ‘Voice of Khorasan’,” the spokesperson said. The NIA had earlier filed one main and a supplementary chargesheet in the NIA Special Court, Delhi, in this case against the six arrested accused.