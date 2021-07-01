NIA arrests 2 brothers for ‘failed bid to set train on fire’, calls it ‘LeT conspiracy’

The case was initially registered by Bihar Police but was handed over to NIA on June 24.

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested two suspected LeT operatives in connection with a failed attempt to set a Bihar-bound train on fire using an incendiary bomb earlier this month.

The arrested accused have been identified as brothers Imran Malik and Nasir Khan, both residents of Nampally, Hyderabad but hailing from Shamli in UP. One of the two had visited Pakistan and allegedly received terror training, the NIA claimed.

According to the NIA, the case came to light after a parcel exploded on a platform at Darbhanga Railway station on June 17. The parcel had been booked at Secunderabad and came to Darbhanga on Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express. The case was initially registered by Bihar Police but was handed over to NIA on June 24.

“Preliminary investigation and examination of the accused persons has revealed a trans- national conspiracy hatched by top operatives of proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) to execute terror acts across India and cause large scale damage to life and property,” NIA said in a statement.

According to the agency, the arrested accused acted on directions of an LeT handler operating out of Pakistan. The two allegedly fabricated an incendiary IED, packed it in a parcel of cloth and put it on a long-distance train from Secunderabad to Darbhanga. “This was aimed at causing explosion and fire in a running passenger train resulting in huge loss of lives and property.”