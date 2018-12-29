NIA arrest 10: ‘Group’s mastermind found his friend and guide on Facebook’

In a bid to attract attention of Islamic State (IS) sympathisers online, Mufti Suhail — the alleged mastermind of an IS-affiliated group busted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 26 — had chosen to identify himself on the internet as Abu Basir al Khurasani. The latter part of this moniker, intelligence sources said, was an attempt to indicate his location and allegiance — the Af-Pak-India region and the IS Khorasan, operational in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar, respectively.

As the 29-year-old Islamic preacher from Amroha, began trawling the internet, he soon found a “friend and guide” on Facebook, sources said. This guide, who claimed to be an office bearer of the IS, had allegedly assumed identity of Abu Malik Peshwari. It was this entity that over time not only convinced Suhail to allegedly embrace the ideology of IS, but also egged him on to engage in activities for establishing Shariah law in India.

It was on his directions that Suhail allegedly got in touch with his friends and acquaintences and began motivating them to engage in IS activities.

“After coming in touch with each other on Facebook, the two exchanged numbers and began talking regularly through social media channels, such as Telegram. Suhail, in turn, created a separate online group where he brought in his friends and acquaintances. He alone kept in touch with this foreign handler, who passed on instructions through Suhail to others,” an officer in the know of the investigation details said.

The officer also ruled out any connection between the module led by Hyderabad IS recruit Abdullah Basith and the module led by Suhail. “There is no connection as yet that has come to light. The handlers of the two groups also appear to be different people. The handler of the Abdullah Basith group had the online identity of Abu Huzaifa,” an intelligence source said.

The module, led by Basith, had been busted by NIA in August this year. It was found to be connected to some members of the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir.

As reported by The Indian Express on December 23, Abu Huzaifa was found to be in touch with both the ISJK members and Basith, and had allegedly asked one of the ISJK members to help Basith join the group. Two members of this ISJK group had been arrested by the Delhi police from Amroha, from where Mufti Suhail and some of his associates hail.

The NIA had Wednesday arrested 10 people from Delhi and UP for allegedly being a part of a self-appointed module of the IS. The NIA said the group was in an “advanced stage of carrying out a series of blasts” across the country and had “vital installations and important personalities, including politicians” on their target.

The agency said, it had recovered a huge cache of explosives, arms and ammunition from the accused. The arsenal included a rudimentary rocket launcher which two of the accused, the NIA said, had allegedly fashioned out of scrap. The recovery of over 25 kg of explosives, as many as 112 alarm clocks and 134 SIM cards also pointed to the planning of multiple blasts, the NIA said. The agency added it had recovered material that suggested preparation of a suicide vest along with online chatter that suggested fidayeen attacks. Recovery of remote-controlled devices has made the NIA suspect some of the bombs were to be detonated via remote control.