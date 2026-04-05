NHSRCL plans Surat rolling stock depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train commissioning

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: NHSRCL plans a rolling stock depot in Surat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. Check project details, timeline, and infrastructure updates.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readApr 5, 2026 12:47 PM IST
Under-construction Surat Rolling Stock Depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project (Image: NHSRCL)Under-construction Surat Rolling Stock Depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project (Image: NHSRCL)
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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has planned to develop a rolling stock depot in Gujarat’s Surat for the maintenance and commissioning of bullet trains. It has also planned to construct rolling stock depots at Sabarmati in Gujarat and Thane in Maharashtra.

Surat rolling stock depot for bullet trains

The Surat rolling stock depot is being developed over an area of around 27 hectares and will be equipped with facilities for the commissioning and maintenance of trains. The depot will also be equipped for light maintenance of trainsets, featuring inspection bays, a washing plant and stabling lines.

Also Read | High-Speed Rail in India: DPRs for 3 bullet train corridors likely by March 2027

According to NHSRCL, daily and regular inspection of rolling stock will be carried out in the depot premises. “Two (02) inspection-cum-stabling lines are being provided at present and with a provision of four (04) stabling lines in future. In addition to inspection, unschedule repair and wheel re-profiling facilities are also being provided in the depot,” it said.

Under-construction Surat Rolling Stock Depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project (Image: NHSRCL) Under-construction Surat Rolling Stock Depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project (Image: NHSRCL)

Bullet train stations to offer seamless connectivity with local transport

The NHSRCL also planned Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) facilities and station plazas to provide seamless integration and effortless passenger movement at bullet train stations. This aims at ensuring convenient access to stations while enabling smooth and efficient transfers between the Bullet Train station and various modes of local transport.

“Under this initiative, the areas surrounding the Bullet Train stations will be comprehensively developed and seamlessly integrated with other transport systems such as buses, taxis, private vehicles and intermediate public transport. This will significantly enhance last-mile connectivity and provide passengers with a safe, convenient and well-organised transit environment,” the NHSRCL added.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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