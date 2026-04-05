NHSRCL plans Surat rolling stock depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train commissioning

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has planned to develop a rolling stock depot in Gujarat’s Surat for the maintenance and commissioning of bullet trains. It has also planned to construct rolling stock depots at Sabarmati in Gujarat and Thane in Maharashtra.

Surat rolling stock depot for bullet trains

The Surat rolling stock depot is being developed over an area of around 27 hectares and will be equipped with facilities for the commissioning and maintenance of trains. The depot will also be equipped for light maintenance of trainsets, featuring inspection bays, a washing plant and stabling lines.

According to NHSRCL, daily and regular inspection of rolling stock will be carried out in the depot premises. “Two (02) inspection-cum-stabling lines are being provided at present and with a provision of four (04) stabling lines in future. In addition to inspection, unschedule repair and wheel re-profiling facilities are also being provided in the depot,” it said.