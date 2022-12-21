NHRC team in Bihar to probe hooch deaths, Opp says double standard of govt

ON A day a team of the National Human Rights Commission reached Bihar to probe the hooch deaths, Opposition parties led by the Congress hit out at the government, accusing it of sending such inquiry teams of the human rights watchdog only to states not ruled by the BJP with an intention to destabilise Opposition-ruled governments.

Incidentally, the TMC’s Dola Sen raised the issue in Rajya Sabha after making a Zero Hour submission on an unrelated topic – the delay in disbursal of funds under various central schemes. The RJD’s Manoj Jha wanted to raise the issue, but could not. The Opposition coordination on the issue was visible outside the House as well.

Also Read | Over 200 hooch deaths in Bihar in five years since 2016 — but NCRB data shows only 23

Hours later, 14 Opposition parties issued a joint statement slamming the NHRC. The parties said the Bihar government has taken stringent steps to tackle bootleggers and arrack makers and argued it also deployed mass-outreach campaigns highlighting the dangers of consuming spurious liquor and reminding the people to prioritise their health.

“However, the ruling regime has once again demonstrated that there is no tragedy which it will not seek to leverage for its own political gain. Following these tragic deaths, the NHRC team rushed to the districts of Saran and Siwan in Bihar to investigate the hooch tragedy. The double standard of the Narendra Modi government is evidenced by the fact that from 2016, when prohibition was imposed by Bihar government led by JDU-BJP, to 2021, there have been over 200 hooch-related deaths in the state, but the NHRC never felt the need to investigate any such incident,” the statement said.

The parties said NHRC teams have never visited Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh after similar hooch tragedies. They said 45 people had died in villages of Ahmedabad, Surendranagar and Botad in Gujarat after consuming spurious alcohol in July this year. While 36 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh last year, as many as 40 people died in Panipat and Sonipat districts of Haryana after consuming adulterated liquor in 2020.

“In the year 2021, 782 people lost their lives by consuming spurious liquor, of which 108 were from Madhya Pradesh alone and 104 were in Karnataka. In the last six years, 1,322 people died in Madhya Pradesh alone due to spurious liquor. As per data placed in Lok Sabha, 6,954 people have died in the country between 2016 and 2021. Yet, in none of these cases has the NHRC demonstrated as keen an interest as it has done in the case of Bihar,” the parties said.

Condemning what they called a “brazen attempt” to seek political mileage from the devastating tragedy, the parties said, “It is apparent that NHRC is being sent only to the non-BJP ruled states as the intent seems to be only to destabilise the Opposition-ruled governments. Sadly, the NHRC and NCPCR appear to have become the latest tools in the hands of the Modi government after using ED, CBI, IT etc to target political opponents for the last 8 years.”