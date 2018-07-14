NHRC silver jubilee: Documentary screened; panel discussion at IIMC in September

The NHRC was established on October 12, 1993 under the Protection of the Human Rights (PHR) Act, 1993. (File Photo) The NHRC was established on October 12, 1993 under the Protection of the Human Rights (PHR) Act, 1993. (File Photo)

The NHRC has lined up a host of programmes as part of its silver jubilee celebrations, which include special lectures, exhibition, panel discussion and release of a special postal stamp to mark 25 years of its existence.

Earlier this week, a special logo and slogan-tag line was launched by National Human Rights Commission Chairperson justice (retd) H L Dattu to mark the jubilee at a function held at the Manav Adhikar Bhawan.

A documentary spanning the journey of this institution that has served a “watchdog of democracy” was also screened on the occasion.

“Our calendar is filled with jubilee-related activities. On September 5, a panel discussion on the ‘Role of media in creating awareness on human rights’ is scheduled to be held at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, silver jubilee lectures by eminent speakers would be held on September 10 at the Teen Murti Bhawan,” a senior NHRC official told PTI.

Titled ‘NHRC: 25 years, Billion Hopes’, the documentary has been made by the Films Division as part of the silver jubilee celebrations of the commission.

“The film captures the journey of the NHRC from its humble beginning in 1993 to its present stature, references some of the landmark cases in which the NHRC’s intervention had made significant impact and the back story of how the redressal system works,” the official said.

Currently, housed in a modern high-rise building complex — Manav Adhikar Bhawan — in south Delhi, the NHRC has received “over 17.5 lakh grievances” from people across the country since its inception and most of them were from Uttar Pradesh.

“The documentary commissioned by the NHRC features interviews of Noble laureate and champion of child rights Kailash Satyarthi, Ramon Magasasay award winner, Bezwada Wilson, who has been fighting for the rights of manual scavengers for the last few decades, and NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Dattu,” he said.

The winning logo was chosen from nearly 900 entries sent to the commission for its silver jubilee logo contest.

Over 4,230 entries were received by it for the slogan/tagline category from people of varied age groups from different parts of the country.

The NHRC had adopted the winning logo with some modifications, the official said.

Other commemorative events planned to be organised include, a walk for human rights, human rights mela, painting competition, postal stamp and special cover, international human rights conclave/conference, which would culminate into a grand ceremony on its foundation day on October 12.

The NHRC was established on October 12, 1993 under the Protection of the Human Rights (PHR) Act, 1993.

Prior to having its own headquarters in the Manav Adhikar Bhawan, the NHRC office was located in Faridkot House in Lutyens’ Delhi, and it began its journey from the Sardar Patel Bhawan.

The rights panel has five members, including the chairperson, who deliberate upon the cases put before them.

In 2016, Justice Dattu on the occasion of the NHRC’s foundation day, had pitched for vesting it with “more power”, saying the rights watchdog should “roar like a tiger”.

