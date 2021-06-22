NHRC sets up panel to probe Bengal post-poll violence

On Monday, Calcutta High Court refused to hear a plea by the West Bengal government seeking recall of its earlier order to examine all cases of alleged rights violations in the state.

Complying with directions of Calcutta High Court, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday set up a committee to look into incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal. The eight-member committee will be headed by NHRC member Rajiv Jain and is scheduled to begin the investigation immediately.

In a statement, NHRC said the committee will examine “all cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal for which complaints have already been received” in NHRC, “or which may be received”.

Besides Jain, Atif Rasheed, vice-chairperson of National Commission for Minorities; (Dr) Rajulben L Desai, member, National Commission for Women, are part of the commission along with two officers from the West Bengal State Human Rights Commission.

On Monday, Calcutta High Court refused to hear a plea by the West Bengal government seeking recall of its earlier order to examine all cases of alleged rights violations in the state. A five-judge bench headed by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal observed that the June 18 order was passed after the State failed to inspire the court’s confidence.

The HC had directed NHRC to inquire investigation in a plea filed by BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who lost the Assembly polls from Entally in Kolkata and alleged that many people had fled their homes to save their lives during the post-poll violence.