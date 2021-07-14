NHRC seeks Centre, Jharkhand reply after report shows ICDS gaps

The report was published on the basis of a survey covering 7,809 child beneficiaries aged 6 months to 3 years, 6,560 aged 3 years to 6 years and 4,459 pregnant and lactating women.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report which pointed out that 55 per cent beneficiaries in 159 blocks had not received supplementary nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in Jharkhand, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Tuesday asked the state and the Centre to submit a report within six weeks.

“The Indian Express had reported on the ICDS survey findings which had covered a total of 8,818 families in 159 blocks,” the NHRC stated.

“The contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the Right to Food, which is one of the basic human rights, which the state is duty bound to protect…”

The report was published on the basis of a survey covering 7,809 child beneficiaries aged 6 months to 3 years, 6,560 aged 3 years to 6 years and 4,459 pregnant and lactating women.

Ashrafi Nand Prasad, part of the survey group, said, “It seems that nutritional supplements worth more than 200 crore were not given to the beneficiaries.”