NHRC seeks CBI director’s report on probe against Lawyers Collective

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the CBI director within four weeks on the status of the probe in the criminal cases against the NGO Lawyers Collective, senior advocate Anand Grover, and its other unnamed functionaries for alleged violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The direction came on complaints filed by Henri Tiphagne, a human rights activist associated with Human Rights Defenders’ Alert and Maja Daruwala, Senior Advisor of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative.

In an official release, the NHRC said it had made it clear in the past that matters relating to FCRA violations are outside its purview. It added that though the contention of the complainants — that the FIR was based on a January 2016 report of the Ministry of Home Affairs and that there had been no change in circumstances after that — was a matter of investigation, the Commission was “empowered under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 to examine the issue to make it non-discriminatory and to avoid arbitrariness”.