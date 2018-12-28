NHRC notices to UP govt over death of Dalit man in police custody

The National Human Rights Commission Friday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a Dalit man allegedly in police custody in Amroha district, noting that it amounted to “gross violation of human rights” of the victim.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports that the 30-year-old man died in police custody at the Dhanora Mandi Police Station on December 26, the NHRC issued notices to the state Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

It sought an explanation on why no intimation with regard to this death in police custody was given to the NHRC.

The Dalit man was arrested by the police in connection with a case of theft on December 23. His family members have alleged that police personnel asked for a bribe of Rs 5 lakh to let him off which they could not arrange and therefore he was “tortured”.

The NHRC observed that the contents of media reports, if true, suggest “gross violation of human rights” of the victim.

The NHRC said the report from the UP government should also indicate whether any monetary and other relief have been provided to the family in accordance with the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Rules.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that he was picked up while they were returning home from a wedding. He was kept in the lock-up without any complaint and was subjected to atrocities.

As many as 11 police personnel, including the SHO of the Police Station concerned, have been placed under suspension, the NHRC said in an official release.