NHRC notices to four govts, police chiefs over farmers protests ‘adverse impact’

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to governments the Centre, state governments of Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh over the adverse impact of the ongoing farmers’ protests on industrial units and transportation.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Director Generals of Police, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan and Commissioner of Police, Delhi “calling upon them to submit their respective Action Taken Reports”.

“There are allegations of adverse impact on the industrial units, seriously effecting more than 9000 micro, medium, and large companies. Allegedly, transportation is also adversely impacted, causing the commuters, patients, physically challenged people and senior citizens to suffer due to the heavy congestion on roads. There are also reports that people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation and barricades have been put on the borders. There is an allegation that there is breach of the corona protocols by the agitating farmers at the protest site. There is further allegation that the inhabitants are not being allowed to move out of their houses due to the blockade of the passage,” the statement said.

Since the farmers agitation involves the issue of human rights whereas the right to agitate in a peaceful manner is also to be respected. The Commission needs to take care of various human rights issues. Hence, the Commission besides issuing notice to various states has taken few other actions.

The Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) is requested to examine the adverse impact of the farmers’ agitation on industrial and commercial activities/production and disruption of transport services on commercial and normal consumers including inconvenience and additional expenditure, etc. and to submit a comprehensive report in the matter by October 10, NHRC said.

“The National Disaster Management Authority, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health, Government of India, have been asked to submit reports with respect to the adverse impact of farmers agitation on various aspects and observance of Covid protocols at the protests sites,” it further said.

In the case of alleged gang rape of human rights activist at the protest site, no report was received from the DM, Jhajjar regarding the payment of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased. A fresh reminder was issued to the DM, Jhajjar, to file the report by October 10, the statement read.

Delhi School of Social Work, University of Delhi is requested to depute teams to conduct a survey and submit the report assessing the disruption of livelihood, lives of people, impact on the aged and infirm persons due to protracted agitation by farmers, it added.

Farmers from various states have been protesting at Singhu Border and Tikri Border of Delhi-Haryana, Ghazipur border of Delhi-Uttar Pradesh, and have camped there since November 25 last year, seeking repealing of the three new agri laws.