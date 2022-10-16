scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

NHRC notice to Kerala govt, seeks report on ‘human sacrifice’ case

The Commission, which took suo motu cognizance of a media report, underlined that "the state, being the guardian of its citizens, is responsible for their safety and cannot escape its liability to protect them from such evil practices".

kerala human sacrifice nhrc notice, human sacrifice news, Bhagaval Singh, kerala human sacrifice news updates, human sacrifice news 2022, Kerala Police news, Kerala Police news now, Kerala news, indian expressHealer and masseur Bhagaval Singh (left), his wife Laila (right), were arrested in connection with the killings of two women who had been missing. (File)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday issued notice to the Kerala government over reports that two women were killed in what has emerged as alleged cases of human sacrifice, allegedly done on the superstitious belief that it will bring good luck and fortune.

The Commission, which took suo motu cognizance of a media report, underlined that “the state, being the guardian of its citizens, is responsible for their safety and cannot escape its liability to protect them from such evil practices”. It has sought a report within four weeks from Kerala’s Chief Secretary and Director General of Police on the status of investigation.

An official communication said the NHRC had “taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that two Kerala women, reported missing three months apart, became the victims of human sacrifice in a bizarre ritual orchestrated by a self-styled voodoo man professing to bring luck to a couple facing financial problem. Both victims were bound by a common profession of selling lottery tickets.”

The NHRC observed that such incidents cannot be expected in a civilised society. “The Right to Life of both the victims has been grossly violated,” it added. Accordingly, the NHRC “has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the DGP, Kerala, calling for a report in the matter within 4 weeks, including status of the investigation of the case and compensation, if any, paid to the families of the victim,” the communication stated.

The Commission said the missing report about one of the victims was “filed way back” on June 6 this year, and the other on September 26.

