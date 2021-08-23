NHRC issues notices to Centre, Assam, Mizoram on border clash

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices to the Centre, Assam and Mizoram over the deadly border clash between the two Northeastern states in July, stating that “grave violation of human rights” took place.

Acting on a complaint by one Md Injamul Haque of Assam, the NHRC on Sunday issued notices to the Union home secretary and the chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram, and asked them to file their reports within four weeks.

“The Commission has considered the matter. Facts of the case are disturbing. The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving deaths and injuries to the public servants.”

“The case, therefore, involves grave violation of Human Rights of the deceased and injured. Such types of cases are viewed very seriously by the Commission. In these circumstances, let a Notice be sent,” as per the details of the proceedings.

Accordingly, notices were issued and the matter will be put up before the full commission after four weeks.

At least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 people injured as the festering border dispute between the two Northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on July 26.