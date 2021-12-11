NHRC chief Justice Arun Mishra: No room for fake encounters, govt is accountable

There is no room for fake encounters, former Supreme Court judge and Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission Justice Arun Mishra said on Friday.

“There is no room for fake encounters. The government is accountable to its people,” he said.

Speaking at an event marking World Human Rights Day, Justice Mishra expressed concerns of delays in the judiciary.

President Ram Nath Kovind was the chief guest at the event. He said that the rights of individuals are not absolute but have to be aligned with social context. “Rights and duties are two sides of the same coin,” he said.

“Due to delayed justice, people take law into their own hands. The rule of law requires delivery of speedy justice,” Justice Mishra said. “The Commission will ensure that offices of the state observes human rights responsibilities; the laws and policies framed for welfare are followed and not rendered a mockery,” he said.

Justice Mishra also said that negativity is a form of violation of human rights that causes fear and distress. “Developing positivity is essential for the development of an individual and for the country’s growth,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the NHRC, Justice Mishra said that advancement of human rights is a pious duty. “However, advocacy of human rights cannot be the monopoly of a few. It is a duty of all,” he added.

In his speech, the President also recalled Hansabai Mehta, who was India’s representative in drafting the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the world charter on human rights.