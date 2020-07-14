NHAI would spend Rs 2 lakh crore on new roads in Haryana in next 2 years: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari also laid the foundation stone of eight other road projects costing Rs17,787 crore. Nitin Gadkari also laid the foundation stone of eight other road projects costing Rs17,787 crore.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects as part of a new economic corridor worth Rs 20,027 crore in Haryana. On the occasion, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also sought Gadkari’s intervention in resolving the long-pending SYL issue with Punjab so that Haryana could get its legitimate share of river water.

Gadkari inaugurated three big road projects worth Rs 2,240 crore. These included 35.45-km four-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1,183 crore, the 70-km four-laning of Punjab-Haryana Border to Jind section of NH 71 costing Rs 857 crore, and the 85.36-km two-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 costing Rs 200 crore.

Gadkari also laid the foundation stone of eight other road projects costing Rs17,787 crore. These included 227-km six-lane access controlled Greenfield Expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8,650 crore, the 46.11-km four-lane Gurgaon-Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W costing Rs 1,524 crore, the 14.4 km four-lane Rewari Byepass costing Rs 928 crore, the 30.45-km four-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1,057 crore. Other projects in this list are 40.8-km six-lane Narnaul Byepass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Ateli Mandi to Narnaul section of NH 11 costing Rs 1,380 crore, the 40.6 km four-lane Jind-Gohana (Pkg 1, Greenfield alignment) of NH 352A costing Rs 1,207 crore, the 38.23-km four-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A costing Rs 1,502 crore, and the 40.47-km four-lane UP-Haryana Border to Rohna on NH 334B costing Rs 1,509 crore.

“National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would spend Rs 2 lakh crore on the construction of new roads in Haryana in the next two years. Highway projects of Rs 20,027 crore would open new vistas of development in the state and provide better road connectivity to the western part of the country and also neighbouring states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from these road projects, the 687-km long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway passing through Jind in Haryana would also benefit Haryana in a big way and also give a major boost to the state’s economy. Out of Rs one lakh crore being spent on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Rs 55,000 crore is being incurred in Haryana”, Gadkari said.

Thanking the Union Minister, Khattar said, “Various road projects that are in progress in Haryana would not only provide seamless connectivity within the state but also with other parts of the country.”

