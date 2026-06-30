NHAI secures Rs 1,202 crore arbitral award in Karnataka highway project

NHAI has secured a major legal victory after an arbitral tribunal awarded it Rs 1,202 crore in a contract dispute (Fille photo).

In a major arbitration case, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) last week secured a Rs 1,202-crore arbitral award in its favour in a dispute with IRB Chitradurga Tollway Pvt Ltd over the six-laning of the Tumkur-Chitradurga section of NH-4 in Karnataka.

The project was executed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis under an agreement signed in August 2010 for a 26-year concession period, including 912 days of construction. It was completed in July 2014, and the IRB was required to pay an annual premium of Rs 140 crore, with a 5% annual escalation.

However, the conflict with IRB started when NHAI withdrew the premium deferment benefit in August 2019. The government had introduced a Premium Deferment scheme for “stressed projects” to defer premium payments due to the revenue shortfalls as a result of global economic slowdowns.