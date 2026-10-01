NHAI launches Tamil Nadu’s first barrier-free tolling system at Paranur Toll Plaza

NHAI has rolled out Tamil Nadu’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Paranur Toll Plaza. The barrier-free system uses ANPR and FASTag technology to allow vehicles to pass through without stopping.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 1, 2026 04:37 PM IST
NHAI launches Tamil Nadu's first MLFF tolling system (Image generated using AI)NHAI launches Tamil Nadu's first MLFF tolling system (Image generated using AI)
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Barrier-free tolling system in Tamil Nadu: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out Tamil Nadu’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Paranur Toll Plaza. Located on the Tambaram-Tindivanam section of NH-179B, the new system introduces barrier-free tolling, allowing vehicles to pass through the tolling point without having to stop.

What is the new MLFF tolling system?

The Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system is designed to make toll collection faster and more seamless. Unlike conventional toll plazas, vehicles do not need to stop at physical toll booths for toll payment. The system uses technology to identify vehicles and collect the applicable toll electronically.

NHAI said the move is aimed at improving the toll collection system and providing a smoother travel experience on National Highways.

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How will MLFF tolling work?

The system uses Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) along with FASTag-based Electronic Toll Collection. ANPR technology helps identify vehicles through their number plates, while FASTag enables electronic toll collection. For motorists, this means they can pass through the tolling location without stopping at a traditional toll barrier.

“For a seamless MLFF experience, National Highway users are required to maintain functional FASTag with sufficient balance to avoid Electronic Notice (E-Notice). Implementation of MLFF has helped to strengthen the tolling ecosystem by enhancing transparency, reducing operational costs associated with setting up of physical toll plazas and improving overall efficiency in toll operations across the country,” the NHAI said in a statement.

No stopping at toll plazas

One of the key benefits of MLFF is that vehicles can move through the tolling point without stopping. According to NHAI, the system is expected to help:

  • Reduce congestion at toll locations
  • Improve travel time
  • Reduce human intervention in toll collection
  • Improve fuel efficiency
  • Lower vehicular emissions
  • Improve the overall efficiency of toll operations

MLFF tolling expanding across India

NHAI is implementing MLFF-based tolling systems at different National Highway locations in a phased manner. The system has already been rolled out at several tolling locations, including Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat–Bharuch section of NH-48 in Gujarat and Mundka-Bakkarwala Toll Plaza on Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) in Delhi-NCR.

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Other locations include Shahjahanpur, Daulatpura and Manoharpura Toll Plazas on the Delhi–Jaipur section of NH-48 in Rajasthan, as well as Gharaunda Toll Plaza on the Panipat–Jalandhar section of NH-44 in Haryana.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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