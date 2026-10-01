NHAI launches Tamil Nadu’s first barrier-free tolling system at Paranur Toll Plaza

Barrier-free tolling system in Tamil Nadu: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has rolled out Tamil Nadu’s first Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Paranur Toll Plaza. Located on the Tambaram-Tindivanam section of NH-179B, the new system introduces barrier-free tolling, allowing vehicles to pass through the tolling point without having to stop.

What is the new MLFF tolling system?

The Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system is designed to make toll collection faster and more seamless. Unlike conventional toll plazas, vehicles do not need to stop at physical toll booths for toll payment. The system uses technology to identify vehicles and collect the applicable toll electronically.