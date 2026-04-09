NHAI sets Dec 2026 deadline for Sahibganj-Manihari Ganga bridge connecting Jharkhand & Bihar

Sahibganj-Manihari Ganga bridge latest update, NHAI Mega Bridge Latest Update: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set a target to complete Sahibganj-Manihari Ganga bridge by December this year. The 22-km-long bridge is likely to further enhance connectivity between Jharkhand and Bihar. The project stretches from Sahibganj in Jharkhand to Narenpur in Bihar’s Katihar district.
According to NHAI, once completed, the bridge will provide direct connectivity from the Santhal Pargana region to Bihar, West Bengal and the Northeastern states. The route is also expected to improve trade with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.
The Sahibganj–Manihari Ganga bridge project comprises three major components:
The Jharkhand Link (NH-133B), which includes the main bridge constructed over the River Ganga.
The Manihari Bypass, designed to reduce traffic flow within Manihari town.
The 4-laning of NH-131A near Narenpur.
Construction of Sahibganj-Manihari Ganga bridge
Within this 22-km corridor, a 6-km-long main bridge has been constructed using extradosed technology. “This technique not only imparts exceptional structural strength to the bridge but also renders it visually magnificent and distinctly modern,” the NHAI said.
The project also features 300-m-long rail bridge between Sahibganj and Katihar over the ‘Chhoti Ganga’ as well as nine smaller bridges and 9 underpasses along the approach roads.
“The Authority’s entire focus is on further accelerating the construction pace so that this mega-bridge can be dedicated to the public before December 2026m” it said in a statement.
Significance of Sahibganj-Manihari Ganga bridge
With the completion of the Sahibganj–Manihari Ganga bridge, travel time is expected to be reduced significantly. According to NHAI, the project will cut travel distance between two cities by nearly one-tenth. It will further reduce the traffic congestion at Vikram Shila Setu bridge in Bhagalpur.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More