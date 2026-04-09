NHAI sets Dec 2026 deadline for Sahibganj-Manihari Ganga bridge connecting Jharkhand & Bihar

Sahibganj-Manihari Ganga bridge latest update, NHAI Mega Bridge Latest Update: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set a target to complete Sahibganj-Manihari Ganga bridge by December this year. The 22-km-long bridge is likely to further enhance connectivity between Jharkhand and Bihar. The project stretches from Sahibganj in Jharkhand to Narenpur in Bihar’s Katihar district.

According to NHAI, once completed, the bridge will provide direct connectivity from the Santhal Pargana region to Bihar, West Bengal and the Northeastern states. The route is also expected to improve trade with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

The Sahibganj–Manihari Ganga bridge project comprises three major components: