NHAI identifies 595 accident-prone unauthorised parking areas on highways after Supreme Court order

Following the Supreme Court order on unauthorised parking on the highways, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has identified 595 critical locations across the highways in all states, which have become an usual place for vehicle parking on the side of main carriageway.

Officials said that 20 such locations have been identified in each state along with longitude and latitude details as part of the initiative. These are also the locations where accidents frequently occur.

“This is the first phase of identification of unauthorised parkings. After freeing these hotspots, the other stretches will also be identified. We have sought help from the state governments and district administration to clear illegal parking on highways,” said an NHAI official.