Sunday, February 28, 2021
NHAI develops single lane of 25.54-km road in 18 hours

Sharing the update on social media platforms, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the construction will be recorded in the 'Limca Book of Records.'

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2021 10:01:55 am
The road is a part of the traffic corridor between Bengaluru-Chitradurga-Vijayapura-Solapur-Aurangabad-Dhule-Indore-Gwalior. (Twitter/Nitin Gadkari)

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) completed a single lane of the four-lane stretch of 25.54km being developed between Vijaypur-Solapur (NH 52) in a record time of 18 hours.

Congratulating the construction workers, Gadkari tweeted, “About 500 contractual workers worked hard for the project. Along with these employees, I congratulate the National Highways Authority project manager, officers, all the representatives of the contractor company, and the project officers.”

“At present, work on 110km of Solapur-Vijayapur Highway is underway. The project will be completed by October 2021,” he added.

The road is a part of the traffic corridor between Bengaluru-Chitradurga-Vijayapura-Solapur-Aurangabad-Dhule-Indore-Gwalior.

Live Blog

