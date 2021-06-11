NHAI debars 2 contractors after lapses

In both cases, the replies to the NHAI’s show-cause notice, served earlier, were found to be unsatisfactory. (Representational)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has debarred two of its major contractors after lapses were found in the quality of construction in existing and ongoing projects.

On Thursday, it declared Gayatri Projects a “non-performer” after it found defects in the ongoing construction of the four-laning of Sultanpur to Varanasi in UP.

On Wednesday, it debarred Lion Engineering Consultants in association with Synergy Engineering Group for six months as they failed to perform their duties while delivering services for the project as well as executing provisions made in the contract agreement for the four-laning of Barhi-Hazaribagh section in Jharkhand.

In both cases, the replies to the NHAI’s show-cause notice, served earlier, were found to be unsatisfactory. NHAI officials said that this sends out a tough message to all the contractors engaged in all its projects across India.

“NHAI relies on the Consultants for maintaining quality and supervision of the projects. Consultants are expected to perform with high standards and ethics,” said an NHAI spokesman.