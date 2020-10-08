NHAI awards projects worth Rs 47,289 crore, ‘highest in 3 years’

NHAI has set a target of awarding 4500 km of projects during 2020-21. (Picture for representation)

The National Highways Authority of India has awarded contracts for 40 projects worth Rs 47, 289 crore, pertaining to the construction of 1,330 km of highways across India, this financial year. This, officials said, was the highest in three years when compared with the same period of the fiscal.

“The projects awarded so far in the first half of the current financial year are 1.6 times higher than the 828 km awarded in FY 19-20 and 3.5 times higher than the 373 km awarded in FY 18-19 during the same period,” a release from NHAI said.

Officials said that this was an achievement as this comes “despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The cost of the awarded contracts includes civil work, land acquisition, and other pre-construction activities. NHAI has set a target of awarding 4500 km of projects during 2020-21 and officials said it was likely to exceed that target.

