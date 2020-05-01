NHA alerts 5 crore ‘high risk’ beneficiaries about Covid-19

Kolkata Municipal health worker during a door-to-door health survey at a residential area in North Kolkata. Express photo by Partha Paul. Kolkata Municipal health worker during a door-to-door health survey at a residential area in North Kolkata. Express photo by Partha Paul.

The National Health Authority (NHA) has reached out to more than 5 crore “high risk” beneficiaries across five states and Union territories based on their medical history to alert them about the Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“For this exercise, based on scheme data, NHA identified 1.01 crore beneficiaries who are above the age of 60 (wherever age was available), 4.4 lakh beneficiaries who were over 60 years of age AND had taken a treatment under PMJAY, 1 lakh people who have any of co-morbidity conditions (diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney or respiratory disease) and 20,000 people who had any surgery done in the last 15 days (period between 28th March to 11th April) and remaining 2.2 crore other PM-JAY beneficiaries,” the NHA said in a statement.

The NHA has also launched express empanelment to bring a large number of private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) to ensure continued essential treatment for serious illnesses such as cancer and heart ailments.

Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, AB PM-JAY and NHA, said, “To ensure that treatment of AB PM-JAY patients doesn’t suffer as many currently empanelled hospitals are converting themselves to dedicated COVID-19-only facilities, as part of our effort in enhancing capacity for serving beneficiaries of AB PM-JAY, we have designed and launched express empanelment of private hospitals on a temporary basis to strengthen the supply of care under the scheme. We have started reaching out to states, hospital associations and healthcare industry bodies with this new proposal to onboard private hospitals through a simple, quick and seamless system. These hospitals have the choice of either providing regular treatment for serious illnesses under the scheme or converting themselves into COVID-19 only hospitals.”

Hospitals can empanel themselves for a temporary period of three months through an online system on the scheme’s website.

