NGT terms ‘river of plastic’ video as ‘alarming’, directs Himachal SPCB to verify facts

Taking note of a 1.2-minute video that showed heaps of plastic waste flowing into the Ashwani Khud river in Himachal Pradesh, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) termed the situation “alarming” and directed the state pollution control board to verify the facts and submit a detailed report within a week.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goyal said, “In view of the alarming situation seen from the video in respect of the plastic waste, the matter requires immediate attention in the interest of protection of environment and public at large.”

The tribunal bench took cognizance of the matter and directed the registry of NGT to register it as a regular case. The video titled ‘river of plastic’ was received by NGT’s expert member Dr SS Garbyal from one Pankaj Khullar, a former principal chief conservator of forest in Himachal Pradesh.

The Registrar was directed to forward the video to the Member Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board through the mobile phone, who would verify the facts and send a report within a week.

The video went viral on social media showing the river flowing through Ashwani Khud, near Seri, in Solan district with a vast amount of plastic seen enveloping the river. Ashwani Khud was a source of water supply for the city of Shimla till 2017.

