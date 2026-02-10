NGT takes suo moto cognizance of Meghalaya coal mine blast, issues notice to state govt, Centre

The coal mine blast occurred in an alleged illegally operating rat-hole mine in a forested area of Thangkso, on the morning of February 5. (ANI Video Grab)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s principal bench Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the blast in the alleged illegally operated rat-hole mine in Thangkso, East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, that has claimed the lives of 27 workers so far.

The Tribunal bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel took cognisance of media reports on the incident, and issued notices to the Meghalaya Government, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Union Environment Ministry’s regional office in Shillong, and the deputy commissioner of the East Jaintia Hills district.

The government authorities who were issued notice were directed to file their response in the form of an affidavit before the Tribunal, a week before the next hearing date on May 19.