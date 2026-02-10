NGT takes suo moto cognizance of Meghalaya coal mine blast, issues notice to state govt, Centre

The National Green Tribunal observed that the blast in the illegally operated rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya raises serious concerns about continued violations of environmental laws.

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 05:35 PM IST
Meghalaya coal mine blastThe coal mine blast occurred in an alleged illegally operating rat-hole mine in a forested area of Thangkso, on the morning of February 5. (ANI Video Grab)
Make us preferred source on Google

The National Green Tribunal (NGT)’s principal bench Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of media reports on the blast in the alleged illegally operated rat-hole mine in Thangkso, East Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya, that has claimed the lives of 27 workers so far.

The Tribunal bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel took cognisance of media reports on the incident, and issued notices to the Meghalaya Government, the Central Pollution Control Board, the Union Environment Ministry’s regional office in Shillong, and the deputy commissioner of the East Jaintia Hills district.

The government authorities who were issued notice were directed to file their response in the form of an affidavit before the Tribunal, a week before the next hearing date on May 19.

The Tribunal observed that the incident, reportedly caused by a dynamite explosion in an illegally operated rat-hole coal mine in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, raises serious concerns about continued violations of environmental laws despite a long-standing ban on such mining activities by NGT, upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Tribunal said that the matter raised in the new report indicates violations and non-compliance of NGT’s orders, including violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and the Indian Forest Act, 1927. It also noted allegations that illegal mining continues with the support of influential people, despite monitoring mechanisms being in place.

Explained | 27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban

The coal mine blast occurred in an alleged illegally operating rat-hole mine in a forested area of Thangkso, on the morning of February 5. A rat-hole mine involves digging low, horizontal tunnels, either on hill slopes or branching from a vertical pit dug for the purpose, usually only three to four feet high.

The Indian Express reported on February 7 that following the blast, the East Jaintia Hills police registered an FIR under charges including culpable homicide, violation of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, and as per the police, locals from the area were identified as owners of the illegally operating mine and were arrested.

Nikhil Ghanekar
Nikhil Ghanekar
twitter

An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change. Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
All INDIA bloc parties are said to be backing the move.
Oppn MPs move to oust Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Indian techie couple divorce
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement